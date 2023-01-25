Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann says Leon Goretzka substitution against FC Köln was due to head collision

Bayern Munich was able to eke out a 1-1 draw with FC Köln when Joshua Kimmich’s last minute rocket knotted the score.

One player who was not out on the pitch to celebrate with Kimmich was his midfield partner Leon Goretzka, who left the match at halftime. Goretzka was replaced by Ryan Gravenberch in a move that most considered to be a pre-emptive attempt to battle fatigue by manager Julian Nagelsmann.

However, the boss said that was not the case. In quotes that were captured by @iMiaSanMia, Nagelsmann said that Goretzka was experiencing “dizziness after a head collision with a Köln player before half-time, and not due to his performance.”

According to SofaScore.com, Goretzka was one of the team’s highest performing players before he had to exit. Goretzka had a 7.4 rating, won three of four ground duels, won his only aerial duel (apparently at a high cost), and completed 23 of his 25 passes, including one long ball.

A head collision is nothing to take lightly and with the modern emphasis on protecting players, it is good that Goretzka and Nagelsmann were able to identify the issue and have the Germany international sit out.

