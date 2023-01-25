Bayern Munich’s Brazzo says Toni Tapalovic sacking has nothing to do with Manuel Neuer

Following Bayern Munich’s surprising 1-1 draw with FC Köln, club sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić took some time to address the recent sacking of goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic, who was closely tied to injured captain Manuel Neuer.

“That has nothing to do with Manuel Neuer, but with the fact that we wanted to reorient ourselves in this position (goalkeeper coach),” Salihamidžić told Az’s Maximilian Koch.

The story has taken many turns including one which portrays Tapalovic as a mole for the players, but all the behind-the-scenes details will likely never emerge — at least not any time soon.

Campus coaches Tom Starke and Jaroslav Drobny have been linked to the job so far.

