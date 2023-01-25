Brazzo delivers a stern wake-up call for Bayern Munich after FC Köln draw

Bayern Munich registered their second consecutive sluggish performance in the post-Men’s World Cup restart to Bundesliga action. While other teams — domestic and abroad — have already hit midseason gear, the Bavarians have slumped to two insipid draws. Everybody from Jamal Musiala to Leroy Sané are a click off their top pace.

This week it was against 1. FC Köln, who last weekend tore apart Werder Bremen 7-1. Bayern’s prior opponent RB Leipzig went 6-1 on Schalke today. The Bundesliga title race has opened up, and the record champions are asleep at the wheel.

That must change, says sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

“We slept through the start of the season. Now we have to understand that it’s about the championship,” Brazzo said after the Köln match (via kicker’s Georg Holzner). “I have the feeling that not everyone has understood that yet.”

Bayern boast easily the best — and most expensively-assembled — roster in Germany. The options available to manager Julian Nagelsmann are so good that Thomas Müller is coming off the bench these days.

But these games aren’t played on paper. And the Bavarians need a serious jolt.

