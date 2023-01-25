Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich calls for better mentality, focus after FC Köln draw

Sometimes a team will need a hero and for Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich was just the man for the job against FC Köln.

After an uneven performance, the Bavarians were able to tie the game at 1-1 in the 90th minute behind an absolute rocket from Kimmich.

Even with the elation of the moment, Kimmich knows that Bayern Munich needs to be a lot better — and also needs to be more prepared.

“We definitely have to talk about the first half again, especially in terms of our attitude, approach and desire. We conceded another goal from a set-piece. That’s happened too often during the first half of the season. We need to rectify that as quickly as possible. The second half was better,” Kimmich told FCBayern.com.

Kimmich outlined some of the team’s problem in his statement, but there absolutely needs to be a more focused approach to the next match, Bayern Munich can ill-afford to have such lapses early in matched and expect to be successful.

