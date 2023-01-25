Bayern Munich 1 - 1 1. FC Köln — Bild player ratings

Bayern Munich drew 1-1 at home to 1. FC Köln in what was definitely a class display from opposing coach Steffen Baumgart. Impressive performances from Bundesliga opponents — good to see! But cold comfort for Julian Nagelsmann, whose league-leading side have now narrowed the gap at the top and invited anyone and everyone back into the title race. Warning signs abound.

Here’s how Bild rated the proceedings.

Harsh on Kingsley Coman (4) but can see why: the winger’s end product was sorely lacking on most of his crosses and shooting opportunities. Should get credit for his industry still. Thomas Müller (3) was lively in his super-sub appearance, and that was nice to see.

Harsher still on Yann Sommer (4). The Swiss international had nothing to do about the goal, which was blasted in by an unmarked Ellyes Skhiri at the back post. He nabbed a save on a nearly lethal counter just inches off the runner’s toe.

Is it too early to be worried about Alphonso Davies? After an invigorating display at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, the Canadian has appeared more stifled in defense for his club team.

Of Bayern’s starting attackers, Leroy Sané looked the most dangerous. A number of incisive passes early failed to connect, but they were the right idea — and a teammate might have been more responsible for not continuing his run. By the end, though, Sané too looked frustrated and devoid of ideas, resorting to dangerous dummies.

Of the defenders, not too sure why there is such a disparity between Matthijs de Ligt (3) and Dayot Upamecano (5).

That’s two straight games where Bundesliga opponents had a decisive answer for Jamal Musiala. Can he respond?

