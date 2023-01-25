Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry under fire for Paris trip

Yesterday, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann talked about Serge Gnabry’s recent trip to France for the Paris Fashion Week. The German coach had said it was not that big of a deal, but he was sure to point out that there would be consequences if it affected the team’s performance. It was clear that the judgement would depend on Gnabry’s match.

Today the judgement is out. After a lackluster performance by the German attacker, Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic criticized Gnabry’s trip, as reported by Sport1’s Kerry Hau (via iMiaSanMia):

Hasan Salihamidžić criticizes Serge Gnabry for his trip to Paris: "That's amateurish. It doesn't fit with Bayern Munich. It's important to rest on a day off" [@kerry_hau] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 24, 2023

Brazzo reportedly further said: “We’ll have to talk about it.” This is not a good sign for Gnabry’s chances of being surefire starter for Bayern.

