Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry under fire for Paris trip

The German attacker is getting flak for his little outing.

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Yesterday, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann talked about Serge Gnabry’s recent trip to France for the Paris Fashion Week. The German coach had said it was not that big of a deal, but he was sure to point out that there would be consequences if it affected the team’s performance. It was clear that the judgement would depend on Gnabry’s match.

Today the judgement is out. After a lackluster performance by the German attacker, Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic criticized Gnabry’s trip, as reported by Sport1’s Kerry Hau (via iMiaSanMia):

Brazzo reportedly further said: “We’ll have to talk about it.” This is not a good sign for Gnabry’s chances of being surefire starter for Bayern.

