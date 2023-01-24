Match awards from Bayern’s 1-1 draw vs 1. FC Köln

Jersey Swap: Marvin Schwäbe

It might seem a little simple to put the opposition goalkeeper here, because the FC Köln attackers troubled Bayern Munich throughout the first half and the entire team defended well. But Marvin Schwäbe pulled off multiple phenomenal saves to deny the likes of Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman and co. And while some might feel Schwäbe should have done better with the goal, considering just how far out the shot was, the swerve and power on the ball made it nigh on impossible to save. Overall, it was a great evening for the 27-year-old.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

Nearly the entire backline was faulty throughout the first half, leading to many nervous moments in the first half as well as some horrendous giveaways. Dayot Upamecano probably stood out as the best of a bad bunch in the first half, with some exceptional passes. But in the second, he was back to his best. He was unassailable, outmuscling attackers, passing through the lines beautifully and being the rock at the back Bayern required to get a foothold in the game. Besides, he got the assist for the goal. Even if it was one of the easiest assists of his life.

Fußballgott: Ryan Gravenberch

Having found Bundesliga minutes hard to come by recently with just 177 minutes played in the league this season, when he came on at half time, Ryan Gravenberch knew he needed to grab this chance with both hands to advocate for more game time. And he really did take it. The side sparked into life following his introduction for Leon Goretzka. Goretzka wasn’t bad today and his off the ball movement was key to Bayern’s best chances in the first half, but due to positioning himself very high up the field, any chances of building play up from the back were killed and this resulted in many broken sequences of play and poor passing. Gravenberch fixed that and, with clever movement, created many great opportunities for Bayern. He gave Bayern the chance to start bossing the ball and put Köln on the back foot.

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

None of the attackers were any good. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had a very poor game, Gnabry was frustrating, Sane tried a lot but little went his way and Jamal Musiala was hounded out of the game again. But then Kingsley Coman was introduced from the bench and he lit up the game. Having a winger stretch play was exactly what Bayern needed after playing so narrow in the first half, and Coman went above and beyond by consistently bamboozling the Köln defenders all night. Of course, some of his usual criticisms can be thrown at him, such as the imperfect final pass, but he was so much better than any other Bayern forward today.

Meister of the Match: Joshua Kimmich

It had to be. Honestly, Joshua Kimmich wasn’t really being considered for an award for the longest time. Then he scored the goal. Before that goal, he had been fine, if unspectacular. Gravenberch was the notable difference maker in midfield and Kimmich had just kept things ticking along. But that goal was incredible! The power. The swerve. The ferocity! Something special was required for Bayern to score today and Kimmich went above and beyond to provide that special something. For rescuing a point for Bayern, Kimmich gets the Man of the Match award.

Müller of the Match award

Thomas Müller. Here you go, Müller Mafia. Müller...existed. And he nearly scored a header. And he convinced Nagelsmann to give him more than 7 minutes. Good job, Thomas.