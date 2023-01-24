Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich vs. FC Köln (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich kicked off its second match in five days and it did so (surprisingly) with the exact same lineup that Julian Nagelsmann rolled out against RB Leipzig last Friday.

Maybe surprising, maybe not, the starting XI was not all that effective the second time around as the squad’s battled to a 1-1 draw.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A quick look at the lineup and its lack of effectiveness.

Joshua Kimmich’s blast saves Bayern Munich from dropping points, but it is also clear Bayern Munich still needs Thomas Müller.

Why there is no reason to worry, but also why fans should be at least a little bit frustrated at the lack of cohesion on the squad.

Some thoughts on where Bayern Munich is as a squad right now and where the team could be heading.

Listen below or at Spotify:

Thank you for all the support! Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up-to-date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.