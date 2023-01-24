Report: Konrad Laimer signs Bayern Munich contract, Marcel Sabitzer likely to leave this summer

It’s now official (though not formally announced) per kicker, RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer has signed a contract with Bayern Munich and will become a Bayern player as of July 1st.

Laimer will join on a free transfer as his contract with Leipzig is set to expire this June after the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, which is something Bayern was always more than well aware of being a possibility. All things considered, this is the best possible deal for Bayern as they would’ve had to be a considerable transfer fee to sign him prior to his contract with Leipzig expiring.

As of January 1st, Laimer has been officially allowed to speak with other clubs regarding a transfer away from Leipzig, but it was already understood that verbal and personal agreements had been in place with Bayern. Leipzig always knew there was a possibility they would lose him this summer on a free transfer, but wanted to at least keep him for the remainder of the season instead of offloading him in the winter transfer window as Die Roten Bullen pushes across three fronts, just like Bayern.

Bayern had been after Laimer for quite some time in efforts to help strengthen and diversify their midfield, but now that they’ll official have the Austrian from July 1st, this could spell the end of the road at Bayern for Marcel Sabitzer, who had also joined the Rekordmeister from Leipzig along with Julian Nagelsmann. With Laimer joining the ranks, the midfield will be far too congested for Sabitzer to have a strong chance of getting consistent minutes, or at least as many minutes as he’d be hoping for. He’s never really had a continued, solid run in Naglesmann’s starting lineups despite already having a solid working relationship with the manager from their time together at Leipzig.

For Bayern, Laimer can offer far more defensive stability in midfield than Sabitzer can, as the latter has always been far more of an attacking-minded midfielder. While there are still lots of similarities between the two players, Laimer has long since been a target of Nagelsmann’s for everything he can offer in midfield in addition to the defensive stability.