Bayern Munich prospects headed to Italy for seasoning?

According to a report from Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio, Bayern Munich prospects Justin Janitzek and Yusuf Kabadayi could headed to Serie A club Lecce.

For Janitzek, it will be a loan with an option to buy:

Lecce: Justin Janitzek arrives on loan with the right to buy from Bayern Munich, medical visits tomorrow. The defender born in 2004 is considered one of the most interesting talents of his generation. Up until this point of the season, Janitzek has played for Bayern Munich’s second team collecting 17 appearances, enhanced by two goals and 1 winning assist. Initially he should be attached to the Primavera team.

Meanwhile, Kabadayi could also be on his way to Italy as well per DiMarzio, but the type of deal (permanent or loan) is unclear at this stage:

After closing for Janitzek, Lecce continues to look among the young players of Bayern Munich to strengthen itself. The yellow and red club is also trying to close for Yusuf Kabadayi, left wing born in 2004, teammate of Janitzek in the second team of Bayern Munich. Negotiation in progress.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, however, Kabadayi will not be moving on during the winter transfer window: