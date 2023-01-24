Before it all fell apart, Cristiano Ronaldo only wanted Bayern Munich or Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo’s saga in trying to leave Manchester United was one that seemingly hung around forever...but why? He clearly wanted out and the club was okay with offloading him.

Well, it turns out that Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC were at the root of the problem because those were the only destinations that Ronaldo wanted to move to — and neither club was supremely interested in the Portuguese legend despite numerous rumors.

The whole situation created friction between Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes according to reports captured by Football 365:

Cristiano Ronaldo gave agent Jorge Mendes a ‘final ultimatum’ after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan led to his Manchester United exit, according to reports. The Portugal international agreed with Man Utd to terminate his contract in November after he criticised the club, Erik ten Hag, former players, senior executives and more in the bombshell interview with Morgan. And now Spanish newspaper El Mundo claims that the ‘great football divorce’ happened after Ronaldo delivered a ‘final ultimatum’ to Mendes in which he told his former agent ‘either you get me Chelsea or Bayern, or we break up’. That command from Ronaldo came ‘after Jorge Mendes expressed to Cristiano his disagreement with many of his decisions in recent years, the first being to leave Real Madrid’.

Ronaldo, of course, moved to Al-Nassr, but it is sort of wild to think about what things might look like if Bayern Munich or Chelsea had taken the bait.