Bayern Munich vs FC Koln: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Starting the year with a draw is not ideal for a team like Bayern Munich. Barely three days into the Ruckrunde and the media smells blood in the water. Now, with a game coming up against 1. FC Koln, Julian Nagelsmann needs a much improved performance from his team to keep the critics at bay.

Unfortunately, the Billy Goats are not a soft target. Having dispatched Werder Bremen 7-1 in their Bundesliga restart game, their coach Steffan Baumgart will sense Bayern’s weakness and will be looking forward to causing an upset. Without Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, and Noussair Mazraoui, the Bavarians look rather vulnerable at the moment. This game could have some surprises in store.

