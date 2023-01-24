Thomas Mole-ler? Toni Tapalovic leaking info led to his sacking by Bayern Munich

The sacking of goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic surprised many as he had been with Bayern Munich since 2011 and shaped Manuel Neuer into the legend that he is. If you check out our recent post, Tapalovic had irreconcilable differences with coach Julian Nagelsmann and froze out Alexander Nübel in his development. Maybe that’s why Nübel was bitter about things.

However, a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (via @iMiaSanMia) said that another reason why Tapalovic got axed was because he was the medium between the coaching staff and the players that relays internal information:

Problems between Julian Nagelsmann and Toni Tapalovic started last season. Nagelsmann was bothered by the fact that internal stuff of the coaching team would get leaked to Manuel Neuer and then to the entire team via Tapalovic

Having a mole within the team is no surprise if you knew Bayern’s history with them. The result was running jokes about Thomas Müller and Jan Kirchhoff being the team moles in recent memory. It is also strange because Bayern’s current players are roasting their former clubs (Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt). Is this a mere coincidence, or is there a bigger thing going on behind the scenes?