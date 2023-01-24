Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich transfer target Harry Kane to re-up with Tottenham Hotspur?; Chelsea’s Kai Havertz staying put?; Declan Rice to Arsenal?; Hakim Ziyech wants FC Barcelona move; Liverpool eyeing Juventus star Federico Chiesa; and MORE!

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, it is looking more likely that Bayern Munich transfer target Harry Kane will extend his contract with Tottenham Hotspur rather than move to Germany after this season:

Harry Kane is open to signing a new contract at Tottenham. Talks are planned for after the January window. How Tottenham’s campaign ends as well as their recruitment and prospects of success will be key factors. Kane’s priority is to succeed with Spurs.

For the life of me, I cannot buy that Kane was or is considering a move to Bayern Munich.

With Juventus an absolute disaster in so many ways right now, Liverpool FC is among the many clubs looking to take advantage of a bad situation by trying to lure Federico Chiesa to England:

Italian outlet CMW claim that Liverpool have identified Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah – with Salah struggling to live up to his brilliant best this term since the exit of Sadio Mane. On the face off it, Salah is having another excellent season. The Egyptian skipper has scored 17 goals in 29 games, and laid on six assists. But in the Premier League, he has just seven goals in 19. Yet to score since the turn of the year. It comes after the ex-Chelsea and Roma man extended his contract at Anfield until June 2025. Mane left Liverpool in the summer to join Bayern Munich, and it has affected the Reds. Liverpool could look to replace Salah in the long run.

Before his injury, Chiesa was one of the most explosive and dynamic wingers on the planet. However, a major knee injury is nothing to trifle with. There is no guarantee all of the qualities he once had will come back in full force.

Bayern Munich was linked to Chiesa several times in the past, but the club’s current depth at wing probably will prevent the club from taking anything more than a cursory glance down to Italy.

Bayern Munich kicked off its Bundesliga re-start with a not-so-promising, but also no-so-concerning draw with RB Leipzig, which left a ton to talk about.

When you look at that, the quick turnaround for a match against FC Köln, the crazy news that this podcast has been wacked by SBN/Vox, the Yann Sommer acquisition, more rumors on Harry Kane and Kai Havertz, there is a TON to talk about.

So join me for this podcast journey, we are going to hit on a number of topics — because, damn it, that is exactly what we do here:

A quick look at the draw with RB Leipzig.

A preview of the FC Köln match.

Looking at the latest rumors on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz.

The future of Bavarian Football Works and Bavarian Podcast Works.

Every hour the transfer winds blow differently when it comes to Bayern Munich’s alleged interest in Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz. On Monday, we saw that there was little-to-no chance that Bayern Munich might actually want to bring in the Germany international.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg concurred with that rationale — but only for winter. Summer could (possibly?) still be in play:

Update #Havertz (because of many requests): He is absolutely NO topic in this transfer window! He won’t join Bayern in January. No more transfers after Blind & Sommer. Bayern is working on Choupos contract extension now. #CFC @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/qRmme4l0Ii — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 23, 2023

Arsenal FC could be the frontrunner to land West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice:

Declan Rice is expected to choose Arsenal as his preferred destination this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United set to be knocked back by the West Ham captain.

There were some odd — and likely untrue — rumblings that Bayern Munich had interest in Rice, but that would have seemed very peculiar for a player like him.

What a week for Bayern Munich! Yann Sommer officially transferred in, Konrad Laimer unofficially inks his deal (allegedly), and there is wall-to-wall excitement for the squad’s re-start in the Bundesliga.

Needless to say, we have A LOT on our minds about the biggest news pieces of the week. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Reacting to the Yann Sommer signing and the weird quirk of this deal that will be odd to watch play out.

Konrad Laimer’s signing isn’t official, but it’s done.

New rumors on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and why it will be easier for Bayern Munich to get him rather than other Premier League squads.

Should Bayern Munich fans get excited for Arijon Ibrahimović?

Assessing the Bundesliga title race.

Some brief thoughts on the series premiere of The Last of Us.

Remember the speculation that Bayern Munich was interested in bringing Mario Götze back to the club during Hansi Flick’s last season in Bavaria? Well, club legend Uli Hoeneß said it was true.

“A year or two ago, when Hansi Flick was still our coach, we thought about bringing him back. It somehow didn’t work out. He showed in Eindhoven and Frankfurt that he still got it. There’s no doubt that he is an outstanding footballer,” said Uli Hoeneß.

I still wish that move had gone through. Why not?

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech could be looking for a future with FC Barcelona:

Hakim Ziyech seems to be looking for a new challenge. According to the Spanish sports daily Sport , the Chelsea striker is said to have offered himself to FC Barcelona to succeed Memphis Depay there. The Dutchman only switched from the Catalans to league rivals Atlético Madrid on Friday . Accordingly, the Moroccan, who sensationally finished fourth with Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar, is said to be hoping for a move this winter transfer window. There has been a loose connection between the 29-year-old and Barcelona for a long time. Barcelona was already on the winger in 2020, but he decided to play Chelsea at the time. There was also a loan deal in the last winter transfer window, but it didn’t materialize. Ziyech has made 98 competitive appearances for the Blues and scored 14 goals. In the current season, however, he only has ten appearances. In addition, the Londoners have already upgraded offensively with Joao Felix and Mudryk.

Bayern Munich doesn’t really have that many average days. Today, against RB Leipzig, was one of them. Considering how long the Bundesliga has been away for, the performance can be forgiven. However, things need to improve fast as games will be coming thick and fast for Bayern. We talk about the following in this podcast:

The lineup selected by Julian Nagelsmann.

Yann Sommer’s debut and his long range distribution.

The strengths and weaknesses in RB Leipzig’s lineup.

Joshua Kimmich’s underwhelming performance.

Some games which are coming up.

Dayot Upamecano’s “orange” card.

The difference between having Benjamin Pavard and having Noussair Mazraoui in the lineup.

A look at each player’s performance on the Bayern side.

Nagelsmann’s substitutions.

Listen below or at Spotify: