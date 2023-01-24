Bavarian Loan Works: Malik Tillman gets lone start as Bayern loanees didn’t see much action this week.

It was a slow week for Bayern Munich loanees — Ligue 1 was on a break, the Austrian Bundesliga and the German 2. Bundesliga are still on break, and some players were either left on the bench or didn’t make it onto the bench at all. Here is our summary of the limited action seen this week.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

As Monaco has not played since January 15. They will face Marseille on the road on Saturday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Rangers FC faced Kilmarnock on the road in league play on Wednesday. Malik Tillman started on the bench, but made a brief appearance — coming on in the 78th minute. He had little time to influence the game, but did record one shot on goal in the 12 minutes played. Rangers beat the 10-man Kilmarnock 3-2.

Tillman got the start in Rangers’ cup tie away to St. Johnstone and played 71 minutes. He picked up a yellow before being making a pivotal pass in the build up to Rangers’ first and only goal.

Rangers will host St. Johnstone on Saturday in league play.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

The Austrian Bundesliga has not returned from their winter break yet.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic was on the bench to begin Vitesse’s match against PSV. Though he only played 14 minutes, he was able to complete 100% of his passes including a key pass that created a chance for a teammate to shoot. Unfortunately, this was all for not, as Vitesse fell on the road 1-0.

Vitesse will play two league matches this week — first at home to FC Twente and then on the road at SC Heerenveen.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

The 2nd Bundesliga has not yet returned from their winter break, but will return to play in this next week.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni was not in the 18-man squad for Saarbrücken’s match 2-0 win on the road to Viktoria Köln.

Saarbrücken will travel to play SC Verl on Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad as Aue traveled to Ingolstadt to face Ingolstadt, but was on the bench as an unused substitute for their match against Bayreuth on Saturday — both of which were victories: 2-1 and 4-0 respectively.

Aue will host Freiburg II on Saturday.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City WFC hosted Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup on Wednesday. Leitzig helped keep a clean sheet until the eventual winner was conceded in the 90th minute.

Leicester City will face Reading FC Women at home in the FA Cup on Sunday.