Thomas Müller talks about Yann Sommer’s first days at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s new signing Yann Sommer has finally played after what felt like an eternity, from the first rumor to the official announcement. The 34-year-old Swiss goalkeeper has made his debut as a Bayern player against RB Leipzig. Thomas Müller, who didn’t start the game, talks about the Rekordmeister’s newest acquisition.

Müller told Blick (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) that the former Gladbach man’s reception was “short and sweet” but said that the players were familiar with him due to previous meetings. “The reception was short and sweet, but he is also a well-known face in the league. We know him personally from playing against each other,” Müller said.

Every Bayern fan had it hard when Sommer becomes “Memo Ochoa at every World Cup” mode, recently setting a new Bundesliga record for most saves in a league match (19). Müller is aware of this and mentioned Bayern’s previous games with Gladbach as unpleasant. “We have often made acquaintance with him in an unpleasant way whenever he faced us.”

Sommer’s debut came against RB Leipzig and was unfortunate not to get a clean sheet in his debut as the Saxons earned themselves an equalizer and a point. Müller said that despite Leipzig not giving Sommer too much work, it was evident that he needed more time to fit in and that it’s totally fine. “He didn’t have much to do. Once or twice on the ball you could notice that it was his first game for Bayern. But that’s also legitimate, he’ll grow into it well,” the 1989-born said.