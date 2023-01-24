Bayern Munich sign Hoffenheim, Austrian international left-back for 2023/24

The FC Bayern Frauen have announced a new signing: defender Katharina Naschenweng from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Naschenweng is a 25-year-old left-back who will stay at Hoffenheim for the remainder of the year before arriving at Bayern Munich for the 2023/24 campaign. She has both Bundesliga and Champions League experience, and is also an accomplished international, with 38 senior caps for Austria.

“I felt from the start that the interest was there and that they wanted to work with me,” Naschenweng told FCBayern.com. “That just persuaded me. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play for FC Bayern.”

Said Bayern Women sporting director Bianca Rech: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Kathi here from summer 2023. She’s versatile defensively and offensively, and should enhance our team with her qualities next season. Over the next three years she’ll help us to achieve the goals we want to achieve.”

Naschenweng is indeed a two-way player: someone who can hold down her flank while showing some proper attacking flair:

Even though she's a defender, Katharina Naschenweng netted five goals this season.

Can't wait to see her score screamers like this one in a red shirt, Bayern fans? pic.twitter.com/9Mjjcvo7tU — German Women‘s Football (@bundesliga_f) January 17, 2023

The heatmap is also a demonstration of her range as left-back — and perhaps wing-back should head coach Alexander Straus revisit the back-three system he has toyed with at times this year.

New signing for @FCBfrauen! ✍️



Katharina Naschenweng moves from @HoffeFrauen to Munich in the summer. The 25-year-old defender will receive a three-year contract until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣. pic.twitter.com/Zh6DAMKZsx — ata football (@atafball) January 17, 2023

At Bayern, she’ll be able to link up with Austria teammate Sarah Zadrazil. Another player at her position, Carolin Simon, has a contract to 2024 for now.