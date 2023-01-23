Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry might have jeopardized starting role for Paris trip

In a week of weird news, this might be one of the weirdest bits we have seen: Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry might have put his starting role in jeopardy because he made an unexpected jaunt to Paris for “Fashion Week” during the team’s off day.

Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae captured Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann’s comments on the matter and the boss did not seem too thrilled with his player’s choice.

“If it leads to a bad performance, it’s not good. As long as the answer is the right one on Tuesday, it’s OK for me. If not, then it’s not OK. And then there will be consequences,” Nagelsmann said. “As a normal employer you can’t tell your employees they should go to church on Sundays at 10, have lunch at 12 and sleep at 2 in the afternoon. But it must always be beneficial for his job.“

It does not take much reading between the lines to know that Nagelsmann does not think using an off day during this condensed part of the schedule to travel to Paris was a good move, but he will not outright condemn it just yet either.

Will the boss keep Gnabry in the lineup or test him with another start? That will be one of the intriguing squad selections on Tuesday against FC Köln. If things do go sideways for Gnabry, Mathys Tel, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, and Leroy Sané will all sure be eagerly waiting in the wings (no pun intended) to leap into of the two starting spots reserved for wingers.

