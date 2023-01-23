Bavarian Podcast Works S5E30: Bayern Munich’s new look and why the draw isn’t concerning; A preview for FC Köln; Talking the Kai Havertz and Harry Kane transfer rumors; The future of BFW and BPW; and MORE!

Bayern Munich kicked off its Bundesliga re-start with a not-so-promising, but also no-so-concerning draw with RB Leipzig, which left a ton to talk about.

When you look at that, the quick turnaround for a match against FC Köln, the crazy news that this podcast has been wacked by SBN/Vox, the Yann Sommer acquisition, more rumors on Harry Kane and Kai Havertz, there is a TON to talk about.

So join me for this podcast journey, we are going to hit on a number of topics — because, damn it, that is exactly what we do here:

A quick look at the draw with RB Leipzig.

A preview of the FC Köln match.

Looking at the latest rumors on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz.

The future of Bavarian Football Works and Bavarian Podcast Works.

