Bayern Munich vs FC Koln: Lineups, team news, injuries, questions about Thomas Muller, and more!

It’s only been one draw and Julian Nagelsmann is already facing some tough questions from the media. Such is the life of a Bayern Munich coach. Then again, you could say that it reflects the high expectations placed on the squad this season. There’s a lot of talent in this team, and it’s up to the coach to harness it.

Let’s see how he’s doing.

Team news

The last thing you want to hear when coming up against a side that just scored seven goals is that your starting defender is injured. Dayot Upamecano apparently has a toe issue that kept him out of training on Monday. However, Nagelsmann feels that the Frenchman will be ready for the starting lineup. Aside from that, there are no new injuries — none of the long term absentees are back either.

So, what will the lineup look like? Honestly, I have literally no idea so why don’t we defer to Bild on this one?

Bayern's predicted XI against Köln, according to @BILD:



Sommer – Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies – Kimmich, Goretzka – Müller, Musiala, Coman – Choupo-Moting — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 23, 2023

Yeah that’s right, Thomas Muller is returning to the lineup! And so is Kingsley Coman. Hmm, maybe this is simply a case of rotation from Nagelsmann, rather than a wholesale shift in philosophy? In any case, if Bild is right, we could see Muller, Musiala, and Choupo-Moting play together in the starting XI for the first time this season. That would be a very nice change of pace from the Leipzig game.

The midfield and defense, meanwhile, remain unchanged. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka were the subject of much criticism on Saturday, so they’ll be looking to improve their performances in front of the home fans. Meanwhile, Yann Sommer will be hoping that the defense doesn’t give him too much to do. Benjamin Pavard may need to take on a more offensive role on his flank to take some of the pressure off Alphonso Davies, but otherwise expect the setup to be unchanged.

Here’s what the lineup could look like. Note: We’ll assume Nagelsmann hasn’t lost his mind and won’t put Muller on the wing.

