Alexander Nübel reveals why he did not return to Bayern Munich

For the most part of Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper search, they kept going back to AS Monaco where their loanee Alexander Nübel plays. The 26-year-old goalkeeper went from “I’m going back” to “I’m staying” many times and ultimately decided on the latter, which drew ire from some. Nübel then reveals his rationale for not going back.

Nübel appeared on ZDF Sport Studio and said that Monaco were reluctant to let him go, which was a sign of faith from the Monegasque club. “Monaco didn’t want to let me go, which was also a good sign in my direction, I have to say that quite clearly,” Nübel said (via @iMiaSanMia). “I got a lot of trust from the management there. That’s the main reason why I’m still playing there.”

Nübel wanted to get one thing out of the way, and that was he did not regret joining Bayern from Schalke a few years ago. Despite not featuring for the German giants, he still picked up a couple of things to craft his trade.

“As a competitive athlete, you want to know how high you can go. I haven’t regretted the move,” Nübel clarified. “FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world. I took a lot with me and learned a lot there. The training alone is on a different level.”

Nevertheless, Nübel’s goal is to become Bayern’s starting goalie. “Definitely. Because Bayern is a top 3 club in the world. That’s a very clear goal for me,” Nübel declared.