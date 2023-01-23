Bayern Munich’s Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić cites “performance principle” for Thomas Müller’s benching

When looking at the 2022/23 so far, there seems to be something missing: The period where it became abundantly clear that Thomas Müller should be a bench player at Bayern Munich.

The urgency to get Jamal Musiala into the starting is absolutely warranted, but some could could point to Bayern Munich’s up-and-down performance on Friday against RB Leipzig as a reason why the team still needs a figurehead like Thomas Müller.

Regardless, the Raumdeuter has been relegated to the bench following his injury at the end of the Hinrunde because he has not performed — at least if you read into what Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“Thomas knows the situation. That’s completely normal at FC Bayern. Whoever performs will play. That’s the performance principle,” Salihamidžić said.

While the statement is innocuous, it could easily be broken down listing the examples of times where coaches stuck with a player at Bayern Munich, who has not been performing at his best (recent examples could be Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, and Leroy Sané in past seasons, or Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mané, and Alphonso Davies this season, who have often not looked like themselves).

The reality of the situation is that Müller has been Wally Pipp’d and then shifted to a new position, where he almost assuredly will not thrive.

In the end, the only question that matter is, “Will the team be better this way?” Finding out the answer to that query is probably weeks or months from being evident.

Whatever the case, if the squad cannot gather itself for a strong effort against FC Köln on Tuesday, it could ignite the talking heads into looking further into how exactly the performance principle works in Bavaria these days and which players are held accountable to it.