“It’s dead serious” Daley Blind shocked by the intensity at Bayern Munich

Yesterday, we covered how Daley Blind was lied to and betrayed by AFC Ajax. In a tell-all interview with AD, the Dutchman revealed all the ugly details that led to his move to Bayern Munich this winter. However, it wasn’t all bad. When speaking about his new club, Blind only had good things to say.

“It’s surprising, beautiful, and also exciting,’’ said the 32-year-old. He admitted that there were a few differences from his time at Ajax, especially in training.

“There was a small culture shock,” said Blind. “In the Netherlands there’s room for a joke during training, here everyone is dead serious during work. A ball ‘out’ in a game, or ball loss: switch immediately, no moments of mourning or ‘yes but’.”

He also noted the teammates who had impressed him the most.

“Look at Joshua Kimmich, he has fire in his eyes every day. Or Thomas Muller: 33 years old and won everything, but he is the first to put on his vest with heart rate monitor at 7:15 in the morning for an endurance run.’’

Blind isn’t the first Dutchman to be blindsided by the crazy standards at Bayern Munich. Back in preseason, Julian Nagelsmann said that Matthijs de Ligt was struggling to keep up with team training after arriving from Juventus. They all adjust eventually.

On the subject of his transfer to the club, Blind had a unique point of view. He views his lack of connections to the club as a personal merit. He compares it to the time he moved to Manchester United, almost nine years ago now.

“There in 2014 nobody knew me, here they do,” said Blind. “And it’s satisfying.”

“People in the Netherlands said: yes, he can go there because of Van Gaal. At Ajax and Oranje they said: yes, because of his dad. I know myself that things are different, at Oranje seven successive national coaches always drafted me. But Bayern now had several options and gets me, without any connection whatsoever.”

In return, Blind wants to ensure his new club gets what they paid for.

“I’m going to give everything here for six months,” said the veteran. “And hopefully win something. Then we’ll see in the summer.’’

Translations courtesy of DeepL.