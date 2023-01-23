Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich won’t pursue Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, but PSG might; AS Monaco wants to keep Alexander Nübel; Juventus offers Dusan Vlahovic to Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG and Bayern; plus MORE!

With all of the recent buzz floating around that Bayern Munich has interest in Chelsea FC attacker and Germany international Kai Havertz, Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau is reporting that the Bavarians will pass on Havertz, even if he is available during the summer transfer window:

Kai Havertz (23) to Bayern? Last summer , those responsible for FCB asked the ROOF agency , which, in addition to Havertz, also looks after the Bayern stars Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry as well as Konrad Laimer, who will soon be from Munich, about the situation of the German international at Chelsea. But now that rumors are circulating again about a Havertz farewell from London due to the personnel change in the Blues, the German record champion is again being traded as a potential buyer. Several English media recently named the former Leverkusen player as a Bayern candidate. And Belgian transfer insider Sacha Tavolieri even reported a possible move in January. According to SPORT1 information, however, there is no interest in the Chelsea star on the part of Munich – neither with regard to the current nor the coming transfer period.

But why? Here is what Hau had to say:

Havertz not a Bayern issue! Even if the bosses around Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic have a very good connection to the Havertz consultants from ROOF: They see no need at all for the offensive positions in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad. On the one hand, the “Ten”, on which Havertz prefers to play, is intended for Jamal Musiala (19) in the next few years. And on the other hand, the FCB squad planners do not consider Havertz to be a possible solution on the “nine” or the already lavishly occupied outer lanes.

Perhaps, Bayern Munich read my prediction and wanted to let me know I am way off base? (More proof that Brazzo reads BFW).

In reality it was more likely in response to this report:

Info #ChelseaFC



Kai #Havertz linked to a surprise departure this winter ? #FCBayern has been in contact this week with #CFC in order to inquire about the possibility of a future deal. Been told things could go faster at the end of this #transfer window.

⏳ Wait & see. pic.twitter.com/IM9nBRaJ6q — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) January 21, 2023

While Bayern Munich might claim to be “out” on Havertz, Paris Saint-Germain might be “in”:

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the transfer race for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, who is also a target for German giants Bayern Munich. European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich could be set to battle it out in the bidding war to land versatile Chelsea and Germany attacker Kai Havertz. That’s according to French publication Media Foot, which says PSG are currently monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation at Stamford Bridge, but a move in the summer is deemed more realistic.

That would seem like an odd move for Havertz, but PSG seems to be a club perpetually in transition (despite being very good).

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara does not seem like he thinks his club can rebound and win the league.

“We are in a great position for Champions League and FA Cup,” Alcantara said after Liverpool FC’s draw with Chelsea. “We are not in the position we want in the Premier League, but we are there. We are now in our reality where we have to go game by game. Try to add those three points will help us to be as high as possible. Our aim is the next game. It’s not about to be in the top four or to be in Europa League. We just think about next game.

“It’s not just about physical stuff. It’s also something psychological. We were so close to winning everything. We just touched it but it went away. Last season I had one of the greatest seasons I’ve had in my life. This season is not one of the best, but it doesn’t matter. It’s a season, it’s a challenge. I think we have great quality and great guys to sort it out and we will do that.”

What a week for Bayern Munich! Yann Sommer officially transferred in, Konrad Laimer unofficially inks his deal (allegedly), and there is wall-to-wall excitement for the squad’s re-start in the Bundesliga.

Needless to say, we have A LOT on our minds about the biggest news pieces of the week. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Reacting to the Yann Sommer signing and the weird quirk of this deal that will be odd to watch play out.

Konrad Laimer’s signing isn’t official, but it’s done.

New rumors on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and why it will be easier for Bayern Munich to get him rather than other Premier League squads.

Should Bayern Munich fans get excited for Arijon Ibrahimović?

Assessing the Bundesliga title race.

Some brief thoughts on the series premiere of The Last of Us.

According to a report from 90Min.com, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal FC, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among the clubs that have been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic:

Manchester United are one of a number of European giants to be offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, 90min has learned. Serbian striker Vlahovic, who soon turns 23, only joined Juventus last January after a prolific spell with rivals Fiorentina. Champions League football is understood to be important to Vlahovic and the player would like to play in the competition next season. At present, United are looking a favourite to finish in the Premier League’s top four and are planning to sign a first choice striker before next season. Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among the other clubs made aware of Vlahovic’s availability, with centre forwards a rare commodity in today’s market.

AS Monaco would like to keep Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel on a permanent basis:

Monaco want to sign Alexander Nübel permanently, but Bayern are still unwilling to sell him. The goalkeeper could go out on loan once again in the summer and return to Munich in 2024 when Manuel Neuer’s contract expires.

It does not sound like Nübel has any interest in returning to Bayern Munich, so on the surface, this makes sense. However, can AS Monaco come up with the requisite funds to get a deal done?

Bayern Munich doesn’t really have that many average days. Today, against RB Leipzig, was one of them. Considering how long the Bundesliga has been away for, the performance can be forgiven. However, things need to improve fast as games will be coming thick and fast for Bayern. We talk about the following in this podcast:

The lineup selected by Julian Nagelsmann

Yann Sommer’s debut and his long range distribution

The strengths and weaknesses in RB Leipzig’s lineup

Joshua Kimmich’s underwhelming performance

Some games which are coming up

Dayot Upamecano’s “orange” card

The difference between having Benjamin Pavard and having Noussair Mazraoui in the lineup

A look at each player’s performance on the Bayern side

Nagelsmann’s substitutions

Listen below or at Spotify: