Key DFB staffers rave over appointment of Rudi Völler

During the week, the DFB appointed Rudi Völler to be the new director of the German men’s national team, the move earned praise from some staff members.

“I would like to thank the members of the task force for their commitment and their good advice. In Rudi Völler, we have found the ideal person for the next 20 months. Rudi Völler is one of the greatest in German football. I am delighted looking forward to working together and looking forward to Euro 2024 with optimism,” DFB President Bernd Neuendorf told the organization’s website.

For head coach Hansi Flick, the move was a perfect fit.

“Rudi is a constant in German football. With his style and his successes, he has inspired the fans as a player, coach, and manager. His experience with the national team and many years of work at Bayer Leverkusen make him the right person cast for the upcoming tasks. My coaching team and I are looking forward to going to the European Championships at home next year,” Flick remarked.

As for DFB Vice-President Hans-Joachim Watzke, Völler was the best person for the job.

“I’m very happy that Rudi Völler is ready to take on this challenging task. Because of his CV, his outstanding successes and his personality profile, he is the ideal solution for the German Football Association,” said Watzke.