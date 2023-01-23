Brazzo talks Manuel Neuer comeback, confirms Bayern Munich transfer business ended

Bayern Munich’s purchase of goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Gladbach will be the last incoming player of the winter transfer window, confirms sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

“Our transfer activities are now complete,” Brazzo said (AZ Strasser, via @iMiaSanMia). The Bavarians have signed Sommer and Ajax left-back Daley Blind in the window.

Sommer’s winter arrival has caused quite the stir, and the keeper was thrown into action right away — wearing the #27 — in Friday’s 1-1 draw away at RB Leipzig. It’ll be trial by fire for the Swiss international, who will have little time to ramp up to full integration ahead of next month’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Beyond PSG, Sommer will also have the coming years of his career to think about. At 34, he doesn’t have the luxury of writing off years should Manuel Neuer return fully healthy and quickly. But Neuer is still the captain and starting keeper — and this will be a topic for another day.

“Manuel Neuer is our captain, our number 1,” Brazzo said (via Julian Buhl). “We have a lot of respect for him. Let’s give him the time to recover from his injury. We’re happy that Yann Sommer is here. Everything else, we’ll see in the summer and manage then.”

