Report: Germany’s Niclas Füllkrug eyes his next big transfer after World Cup

SV Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug defied the odds for Germany — compelling Hansi Flick to make him a late introduction to his 2022 Men’s World Cup squad and fighting his way into game time. He even bagged a crucial goal against Spain. And now he could be on the move.

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg reports:

❗️News #Füllkrug: Er selbst kann sich einen Wechsel zu Borussia M’Gladbach vorstellen! Spielstil, Fans etc. … Die Borussia wäre ein Step, den Füllkrug spätestens im Sommer im Kopf hat. Problem: Der Preis! Er könnte ca. 15-20 Mio. € kosten - aktueller Stand. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/zArqaHq8gt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2023

News #Füllkrug : He himself can imagine a move to Borussia M’Gladbach! Playing style, fans, etc. … Borussia would be a step that Füllkrug has in mind by summer at the latest. Problem: the price! It could cost about 15-20 million € - current status.

Gladbach would be an intriguing destination from a Bayern Munich perspective. Current dance partners in the Yann Sommer saga, they also feature German winger Jonas Hofmann in attack, USMNT right-back Joe Scally in defense, and France forward Marcus Thuram. Thuram is another hot transfer topic, likely for the summer transfer window, and left-back Ramy Bensebaini could be on the move before then (likely to Borussia Dortmund).

So it's a Bundesliga rival in flux, and in Füllkrug they could add some stability at the front. But will the scoring meister be able to continue his bountiful form? He’d need to in order to justify that price tag.