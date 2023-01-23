Everyone loves Dayot Upamecano — and the Bayern Munich star deserves it

The true magic of the World Cup lies in the 4-year-anticipation period. Despite previous failures, hopes and dreams prevail for players and fans alike, who hope to make the best of the coming World Cup.

The 2022 tournament in Qatar was a bag of surprises. Several players had their breakthroughs in this tournament — Gonçalo Ramos, Julian Alvarez, and several others, including Bayern Munich's very own Dayot Upamecano. Bundesliga.com went on to call him the world's best young defender, saying he was to the art of defending what his compatriot Kylian Mbappe is to attacking — the future. Certainly the numbers back up the praise.

Upamecano makes the list of five players with a 100% success rate (10+ tackles attempted), in the World Cup. He also played passes with exceeding precision, which was crucial in initiating counters, and out-dueled opponents on the ground and in the air. The 24-year-old was been the most important defender for France, more so than Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Manchester United’s Raphael Varane. Of course, it is not only his quality as a player that makes him so invaluable; the young defender has taken upon himself a leadership role in the French backline.

And now he is getting heapings of well-earned praise from club manager Julian Nagelsmann and his teammates alike: everyone loves Dayot Upamecano.

“Upa has developed very well. He came back in top shape. The World Cup was good for him, he was one of the best defenders. I hope he picks up the momentum,” Julian Nagelsmann declared (via @iMiaSanMia). “We need Upa in top form. If he stays healthy, he will have a very good second half of the season.”

Bayern forward Thomas Müller echoed the manager’s opinions.

“Dayot was great last year too, despite a few mistakes. He loves football, he never gives up. I’m glad he took the chance. He showed great performances with us before the World Cup and also at the World Cup, I hope he can keep the momentum,” the veteran attacker enthused.

The deserved love and praise he has received so far will only multiply when he continues to perform in the highest level. With the absence of defender Lucas Hernandez, it will be more important than ever for Upamecano to be at the top of his game.