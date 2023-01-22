Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala talks about his friendship with Jude Bellingham

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala sat down with Bundesliga.com and held a long interview. Among those interview questions Musiala was asked about Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and what Musiala’s thoughts on his skills were.

“He’s an amazing player. He also has that confidence in himself and you see that on the pitch by how he tries to lead the team and the hunger he has to win games. He has the technical abilities to go past players, score goals, and defend. He’s an all-round amazing player.”

But the two also have a personal past together. The two played in the youth levels for England and grew to become very close friends over there. However, after both players made their way to Germany, they started talking less, Musiala explains. “Over the years, the contact has not been as much as before when we always saw each other in England. But if we see each other, we have a laugh and a chat, and I think that will be there for a while.”

How their friendship has changed. In 2019, Bellingham was just short of a move to Bayern and even watched the cup final between RB Leipzig and Bayern that year. However, no move materialized. Then, a month or two later, Musiala signed from Bayern. A year later, Bellingham also made his way to Germany via Dortmund. And now they are star players in rival sides, competing for domestic honors time and time again. It’s funny how things turn out sometimes.