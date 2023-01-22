Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich executive still bitter over non-call; Another star to join Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr; Chelsea, Arsenal pursuing Real Madrid youngster; Marco Reus to...RB Leipzig?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is still a bit miffed over what he perceived to be a non-call on an alleged foul by Andre Silva on Joshua Kimmich during the buildup on RB Leipzig’s game-tying goal on Friday.

“It was a clear foul, that’s all I can say about it. We can’t complain about referee, even though he didn’t have his best day. It’s more our fault that we didn’t win,” Salihamidžić said.

Referee Daniel Siebert explained his position and why he did not make a call.

“There was contact, I can’t deny that. But overall for me it wasn’t a foul (on Kimmich). A bit of contact must be allowed in a Bundesliga top game. For me, there was no foul,” Siebert said.

As for why Dayot Upamecano escaped with a yellow card instead of a red card at a key moment in the second half, the referee also had an explanation for that as well.

“If the foul had taken place centrally, directly in front of the penalty area, it would have been a different situation. If de Ligt wasn’t in full sprint, it would be a different situation. I had the feeling that De Ligt was so close to the scene and wasn’t outplayed. Therefore, no red card for Upamecano,” Siebert said.

I am just some dude typing this story, but I did not think it was a foul either. There was contact and it was surely borderline, but I just did not think it was enough to warrant a whistle.

Linked to Bayern Munich just a few weeks ago, Paris Saint-Germain’s Keylor Navas could be joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr:

⏳ Keylor #Navas is very close to #AlNasr, after the initial agreement with the club based on a 6-month loan contract.



No issue with #PSG, everything already agreed.



✅ The next meeting scheduled this week will be decisive and may end with the signing. ⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/VsLbO4c3oM — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 20, 2023

I really wasn’t sure if Borussia Dortmund recruited Julian Ryerson to its squad or to the Dark Side (are they the same?) after reading this quote about how the defender ended up with the club:

Edin Terzic:



"We are delighted that Julian has chosen our path. He plays very intensely and is always dangerous on the offensive. That distinguishes him." pic.twitter.com/D7gIsvudzU — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 20, 2023

What a week for Bayern Munich! Yann Sommer officially transferred in, Konrad Laimer unofficially inks his deal (allegedly), and there is wall-to-wall excitement for the squad’s re-start in the Bundesliga.

Needless to say, we have A LOT on our minds about the biggest news pieces of the week. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Reacting to the Yann Sommer signing and the weird quirk of this deal that will be odd to watch play out.

Konrad Laimer’s signing isn’t official, but it’s done.

New rumors on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and why it will be easier for Bayern Munich to get him rather than other Premier League squads.

Should Bayern Munich fans get excited for Arijon Ibrahimović?

Assessing the Bundesliga title race.

Some brief thoughts on the series premiere of The Last of Us.

Former Bayern Munich transfer target Eduardo Camavinga has not made quite the splash many expected at Real Madrid, but that has not stopped Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC from lobbing inquiries over to the player:

Arsenal and Chelsea have both asked Real Madrid about the availability of Eduardo Camavinga this month, sources have told 90min. The Gunners and the Blues are both on the hunt for reinforcements in midfield before the end of the January transfer window - 90min reported on Friday about Chelsea’s failed approaches for Franck Kessie, Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo already this week. Their respective searches have led them to Camavinga, who has found starts hard to come by in his two years with Los Blancos. However, sources close to Real Madrid insist that they want to keep him, while those close to Camavinga say he is not looking to leave and is happy at the club despite his limited game time.

Could Borussia Dortmund be considering a move to RB Leipzig, as well as Manchester United? Sky Sport has started connected the dots:

The future of Marco Reus - it is still completely open. So far there have been no negotiations with his club Borussia Dortmund about an extension, although his contract expires at the end of the season. The BVB captain arouses interest in other clubs. Also at RB Leipzig? Reus consultant Dirk Hebe was a guest in the Red Bull Arena on Friday evening in Leipzig at the start of the rest of the round against FC Bayern (1-1) . According to Sky information, he attended the game at the invitation of RB. What’s going on between Reus and the Red Bulls? The fact is: Leipzig’s new managing director Sport Max Eberl is one of the biggest sponsors in Reus’ career. In 2009, when he was still sporting director of Borussia Mönchengladbach, he brought Reus into the Bundesliga from second division club RW Ahlen for one million euros. Already there was lever on the side of Reus. His meteoric rise brought in 17 million euros for Gladbach in 2012, when the native of Dortmund switched to his heart club Borussia Dortmund thanks to an opt-out clause. Eberl recently hinted to the BILD newspaper that he still sees an interesting player in Reus, who could become an issue in Leipzig, especially because of his expiring contract: “In general, free transfer players have found a very large market If players are free transfers, then you should at least deal with each one.” About the qualities of the offensive star, Eberl said: “Marco is more of a leader who can make a squad stronger through his experience.”

Anything can between now and the summer transfer window, but this would be weird, eh?

Bayern Munich doesn’t really have that many average days. Today, against RB Leipzig, was one of them. Considering how long the Bundesliga has been away for, the performance can be forgiven. However, things need to improve fast as games will be coming thick and fast for Bayern. We talk about the following in this podcast:

The lineup selected by Julian Nagelsmann

Yann Sommer’s debut and his long range distribution

The strengths and weaknesses in RB Leipzig’s lineup

Joshua Kimmich’s underwhelming performance

Some games which are coming up

Dayot Upamecano’s “orange” card

The difference between having Benjamin Pavard and having Noussair Mazraoui in the lineup

A look at each player’s performance on the Bayern side

Nagelsmann’s substitutions

Listen below or at Spotify: