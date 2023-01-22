Reactions from the RB Leipzig camp to Rückrunde draw vs. Bayern Munich

Based on the balance of the game and especially the second half, Bayern Munich might be the happier of the teams to have preserved the draw against RB Leipzig — but it’s the home side who will feel better about having nicked a point off the ten-in-a-row champions. Head coach Marco Rose and players Marcel Halstenberg and Xaver Schlager shared their post-game thoughts, as captured via FCBayern.com.

“I had the feeling there was more in it for us,” said Rose. “The first half was too untidy. Bayern kept having phases where they were able to put us under pressure. We’d win it back, but then be too slow shifting the ball forwards. The second half was very good — we were better than Bayern. We’ll take a point against such a good team.”

Added left-back Halstenberg: “We all felt there was more in it for us today. Bayern made a few mistakes, but we can be satisfied. Bayern are the stronger team, but we still had chances. We want to keep picking up the points.”

“We wanted to win,” said Schlager. “We didn’t play a good first half, and Bayern punished us. But we started to play our way in the second half and had chances. That’s why we’re not entirely satisfied with the draw. There was more to be had.”

Certainly, Leipzig showed glimpses of what they could do — carving Bayern’s defense apart at times only to come up with the poorest of end products. It’s less than you’d expect from such a talented and experienced cast of attackers, too, including the likes of Sweden’s Emil Forsberg and Spain’s Dani Olmo.

There’s a reason that Rose in particular has garnered so much praise since taking the helm in Leipzig following his poor stint at Borussia Dortmund. In his spell with Die Roten Bullen, no Bundesliga club has picked up more points in the table, Bayern included. Leipzig have 23 from ten games under Rose — and will gladly keep the six-point gap between them and the league leaders even for now, with just more than half the season to go.

If there’s to be a Bundesliga title race this year, RB Leipzig are still very much in it.

