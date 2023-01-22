RB Leipzig 1 - 1 Bayern Munich: Bild player ratings

Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig wasn’t the most thrilling of encounters. Players on both sides are either drained from the fierce run of games, including the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup last month, or rested to the point of rusty. Either way, off-form was the theme of the day as the sides slugged out an untidy draw. Here’s how German media outlet Bild reviewed the performances:

Some notes:

Leipzig really do just reload, don’t they? A defense that in recent years lost the likes of Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern) and Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool FC) now has budding stars in Joško Gvardiol (about to leave, maybe to Chelsea FC or Real Madrid?) and Mohamed Simakan. How long can they keep this up?

For all of Bayern’s injuries, this was a pretty weakened Leipzig side, too. Péter Gulácsi has been injured and out of goal; David Raum and Timo Werner only came on as subs.

This was probably the worst game we’ve seen Jamal Musiala play in recent memory. He wasn’t bad — just frustrated in a disjointed attack. It’s weird to see Moose getting low ratings.

Pretty unkind to Bayern’s midfield pivot! But opinions vary on that front.

Also pretty unkind to the referee: seemed he made a lot of good calls under tough circumstances.

It’s been a while, but...are those atypically generous reviews for the Bayern fullbacks? The Davies-Gnabry pairing on the left is interesting if it continues as a trend. This particular game didn’t recommend it — but didn’t condemn it, either.

What did all of you think?

Want to hear more about the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Samrin is here to take you through an intriguing Nagelsmann lineup, unsteady performances, Yann Sommer's debut, and more!

