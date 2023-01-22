Chris Richards reflects on time at Bayern Munich — and “winning mentality”

It’s been six months since Bayern Munich starlet Chris Richards left Bavaria to prove himself as more than just a prodigy. The young American defender signed a five-year deal with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League and recently made his debut as a starter for the Eagles in a Premier League game against Manchester United that resulted in a 1-1 draw.

In a recent interview which you can read in the South London Press, Richards reflects on his time with Die Roten and states that he can bring in the “winning mentality” from Bayern to Selhurst Park. The youngster recalled that “at Bayern, you’re expected to win every game – you’re expected to be at 100 percent all the time”.

“I’m not saying here you’re not,” he continued. “But it’s just a matter of bringing what I’ve learned from Bayern and then trying to bring it here and not just improve my mentality but also improve the team’s mentality with giving 100 percent every day.”

The defender also shared his feelings about the Premier League.

“I feel like I did really well in the Bundesliga and enough to draw attention from Palace,” Richards said. “I figured why not test myself in the best league possible in order to become the best player possible? That was the thinking behind my move here.”

Richards was mostly a substitute prior to his start against Manchester United, and was not able to participate in the World Cup for the USMNT due to a hamstring injury — which had also plagued him during his stint in Bavaria. But those injury issues will hopefully be behind him.

“I became healthy right toward the end of the group stages [of the World Cup],” Richards said. “I wouldn’t have been able to give 100 percent to the team. As selfish as I wanted to be with going, I had to put my pride aside and let the boys go. I’m looking forward to 2026 now.”

With his start against the Red Devils, things are looking on the up and up. Keep an eye on this young man!