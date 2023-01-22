Bayern Munich Frauen enjoying themselves in Mexico trip

Shortly after linking up with the men’s team in Qatar, Bayern Munich Frauen are on the move again. This time, they’re in Monterrey, Mexico where they will conduct their “second training camp.” The FCB Women’s Tour.

Per Bayern’s official website, the team will be visiting the monumental flag (big flags across Mexico), doing intensive training sessions and team building activities before the game with the Mexican club. For Frauen vice-captain Sarah Zadrazil, she’s excited to play in unfamiliar territory.

“Personally, I’ve never been to Mexico, I think very few of us,” Sarah said. “We’re looking forward to the country, the city and of course a very cool game on Saturday. Due to the trip and the time change, it’s not possible to train too much, but of course we have various training sessions and a highlight ahead of us with the friendly.”

On the team cohesion activities: “It’s always great when you’re together 24/7,” the Austrian said. “We already had the opportunity to spend a lot of time together in the training camp, it’s similar in Mexico. We will also have a few team events, get out of the hotel a bit, I’m looking forward to that.”

The pinnacle of their visit will be taking on Tigres Femenil at the Estadio Universitario in a friendly match; the Mexican team are no pushovers as they won five trophies in the last five years. Bayern’s goalkeeper Mala Grohs says that it’s important to focus on such games.

“We test under normal playing conditions, 90 minutes against a good opponent. Of course you want to win the game and the burden is different,” Grohs said. “Then you can see whether we can already implement what we have worked on in training.” Sarah Zadrazil’s highlight of the trip will be the friendly against Tigres. “Test games are there to try things out. Tigres are interesting opponents, I’ve never played against a Mexican team. It will be a good test,” she said.

Bayern Frauen lost 1-0 to the Mexicans.