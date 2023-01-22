Oliver Kahn underlines Thomas Müller’s importance to Bayern Munich

Times might be changing for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller. Stories about his “demise” will not go away. Jamal Musiala, a potential successor to Müller, has become undroppable. The 33-year-old has finally started picking up injuries. The veteran playmaker received a measly 7 minutes off the bench vs RB Leipzig in the first match of 2023. Perhaps this is the beginning of the end for the original Raumdeuter?

Kahn disagrees. Kahn’s quotes, captured by @iMiaSanMia, demonstrate that Müller is well equipped to deal with increasing competition. “Of course he’s not getting younger. But, as we know Thomas Müller, he will face the competition.” Of course, Thomas Müller is no stranger to adversity. Bayern’s legendary #25 has fended off many players vying for his place in the squad, such as James Rodriguez and Philippe Coutinho, and outlasted coaches who have sought to replace him.

But it’s not just Müller’s ability to face adversity that makes him so valuable to Bayern, Kahn explains. “With his character, with his mentality, with his unconditional desire to win and his pure identification with the club, he will always be an important personality for the club. I have no doubts about that.”

Thomas Müller has been written off time and time again, only to bounce back every single time. Let’s see if he can pull the magic trick off once again.