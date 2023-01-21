Breaking: Konrad Laimer to complete Bayern Munich medical, Marcel Sabitzer expected to leave during summer

Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer and RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer have been teammates for Die Roten Bullen and on the Austrian national team, but it does not look like they will have a long tenure — if any tenure at all — once Laimer transfers to the Rekordmeister in July.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Laimer is expected to complete his medical exam very soon with a formal announcement of the signing to follow. Some Premier League teams have attempted to swoop in at the last second to “hijack” the move, but Laimer kept his focus on Bayern Munich:

News #Laimer: He is going to pass his medical soon. Signing of his official contract will follow. He hasn’t yet done that. No doubt about his permanent move to Bayern in summer - as a free agent. Sabitzer can leave the club instead. Clubs from (England) tried to hijack. @SkySportDE

As noted by Plettenberg, Sabitzer’s future in Bavaria is now in major doubt. The midfielder has been stellar this season after a rough transition during the 2021/22 season. The 28-year-old will undoubtedly have suitors give his talent and experience.