Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich doesn’t really have that many average days. Today, against RB Leipzig, was one of them. Considering how long the Bundesliga has been away for, the performance can be forgiven. However, things need to improve fast as games will be coming thick and fast for Bayern. We talk about the following in this podcast:

The lineup selected by Julian Nagelsmann

Yann Sommer’s debut and his long range distribution

The strengths and weaknesses in RB Leipzig’s lineup

Joshua Kimmich’s underwhelming performance

Some games which are coming up

Dayot Upamecano’s “orange” card

The difference between having Benjamin Pavard and having Noussair Mazraoui in the lineup

A look at each player’s performance on the Bayern side

Nagelsmann’s substitutions

Listen below or at Spotify:

