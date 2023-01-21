Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich doesn’t really have that many average days. Today, against RB Leipzig, was one of them. Considering how long the Bundesliga has been away for, the performance can be forgiven. However, things need to improve fast as games will be coming thick and fast for Bayern. We talk about the following in this podcast:
- The lineup selected by Julian Nagelsmann
- Yann Sommer’s debut and his long range distribution
- The strengths and weaknesses in RB Leipzig’s lineup
- Joshua Kimmich’s underwhelming performance
- Some games which are coming up
- Dayot Upamecano’s “orange” card
- The difference between having Benjamin Pavard and having Noussair Mazraoui in the lineup
- A look at each player’s performance on the Bayern side
- Nagelsmann’s substitutions
Listen below or at Spotify:
