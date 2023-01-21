Juventus are imploding, so Bayern Munich should sign Dusan Vlahovic

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have some hard times coming ahead. Serie A’s FIGC prosecutor has ruled that the club will be given a 15 point deduction due to capital gains violations. The specifics of the ruling are not important. What matters is that Juventus will almost certainly not make the Champions League next season, and their massive losses mean they’ll have to sell key players.

Enter Bayern Munich.

Bayern need a striker. Juve have a striker they don’t like and don’t want to use. Bayern and Juve love doing business with each other. It just makes sense. It’s time for Dusan Vlahovic to move to Munich.

The Serbian was signed from Fiorentina in the winter of 2022, for a massive fee of around 80m euros. He’s since struggled to fit in under Massimiliano Allegri’s conservative system, often looking frustrated due to a lack of service and poor attacking impetus. A move to Bayern would do him good.

If Vlahovic needs convincing, simply show him how good De Ligt has had it since moving to Munich. At Juve, the Dutchman was miserable playing defensive, catenaccio-style football. Now he’s at a club which suits his tastes, and he can be proactive and comfortable in possession. Meanwhile for Juve, money talks — just take half the transfer fee earmarked for Harry Kane and send it their way. They’ll surely appreciate it.

Maybe, if they’re willing, we should bid for Federico Chiesa too. Now that would be some coup.