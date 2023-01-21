What if Bayern Munich had failed to get Yann Sommer?

When Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach were able to reach an agreement that would send Yann Sommer to Bavaria, it was a big relief for the Rekordmeister’s brass.

Acquiring Sommer gave Bayern Munich just about as solid an option as possible after Manuel Neuer was lost for the season with a broken leg.

But...what if Sommer stayed put — or worse, moved to Manchester United?

Well, according to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich did actually have someone else in mind.

Keylor Navas? No.

Dominik Livaković? Nope.

Yassine Bounou? Nyet.

It was none of those aforementioned goalkeepers who represented Bayern Munich’s Plan B. In fact, it was Nice’s Danish netminder Kasper Schmeichel:

Kasper Schmeichel (36) was Bayern’s plan B in case the Yann Sommer transfer hadn’t worked out. The club had enquired about the Danish goalkeeper, who was not against a move.

It does not feel like the Bayern Munich would have been as revved for Schmeichel as it was for Sommer. Regardless, the club had a contingency plan, which is always a good sign.