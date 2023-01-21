Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig; Bayern linked to Kai Havertz again; Finally, a 99 Luftballons tape emerges; Marco Reus to Manchester United?; FC Barcelona sells off an attacker; and MORE!

Bayern Munich kickstarted its Bundesliga season by fighting to a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig. It was not exactly the start that Bayern Munich wanted, but it was probably the deserved result for both teams. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

The lineup had a minor surprise as Serge Gnabry took the starting XI position over Kingsley Coman, but otherwise landed on what everyone expected:

For many fans, Thomas Müller being pushed to the bench was jarring. Prior to getting injured before the break, the Raumdeuter was an unquestioned starter. Now, though, he is on the outside looking in as Jamal Musiala has usurped the No. 10 position, while Julian Nagelsmann seems to prefer Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at the No. 9.

While Musiala is ready to handle his role (though this was not his best performance), there is no guarantee Choupo-Moting can stay as hot as he was prior to the World Cup break.

Gnabry did some nice work early and put a shot off of the post in the 8th minute that put some fear into the RB Leipzig backline. It would be one of the few bright spots that the team had offensively.

Both teams were very choppy early on. Bayern Munich could not get much going consistently, but RB Leipzig seemed like it was rushing every decision.

A Matthijs de Ligt offside call took away a goal from Leon Goretzka. De Ligt was barely off, but he took part in the events that led to Goretzka’s eventual header, so it was fair.

Andre Silva found himself on a break in the 35th minute, but Dayot Upamecano did extremely well to eventually get in front of Silva, who seemingly had no plan on what he wanted to do. It was a very poor effort from Silva. Upamecano was not at his best in this match, so this was one of his best moments.

In the 37th minute, Bayern Munich finally broke through with an excellent cross-field pass from Gnabry to Choupo-Moting, who had a nice finish to give the Bavarians an early lead.

You could see, however, that things were not exactly aces.

Bayern Munich was frenetic at times. Sometimes they forced passes or dribbles, others they over-hit their passing attempts. As for creating consistent offense, well, there was an inability to do that.

You could make an argument that the first game of the Müller-on-the-bench era was a massive failure even with the team earning a point against a quality opponent. Something was missing on the pitch without the Raumdeuter.

While not awful, Jamal Musiala was not himself and it showed. That was as frustrated as we have seen him look.

I was not thrilled with the communication or positioning at times on the backline. There were too many needless breakdowns. To me, Alphonso Davies struggled and was not at his best.

I didn’t think there was a foul on Joshua Kimmich on the buildup to Marcel Halstenberg’s goal (Kimmich, who struggled in the match, admitted as much), but it was good to see the officials make sure they got the call right.

One narrative I’ve heard a few times is that Bayern Munich is more dynamic without Robert Lewandowski — I don’t buy it. Even though I thought the wings (particularly Gnabry) had some good moments, it wasn’t enough for me say there was much dynamic about the performance.

I thought Leon Goretzka was decent.

Overall, it was not great. A point it a point, but this is going to be a period of transition for Bayern Munich. With no Manuel Neuer and no Lucas Hernandez — plus a benched Müller — there will be some growing pains. The talent is still there. The coaching is not bad by any means, but change is tough and some of the choppiness we saw against RB Leipzig might rear its ugly head again at various points in the second half of the season.

In case you missed it, there were more links tying Bayern Munich to Chelsea FC star and Germany international Kai Havertz:

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea star Kai Havertz ahead of a potential move for the German star in the summer. According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich are watching Havertz’s situation at Chelsea very closely and are considering making a move for him in the summer. It is claimed that the German side would be prepared to pay between £35-£52million for the forward. Chelsea signed Havertz in 2020 in a deal worth £72million. Bayern Munich are in need of another forward after the departure of Robert Lewandowski in the summer. They have also been linked with a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

Read this in one of the voice of one of those True Crime podcast commercials:

Tracking down video of the karaoke version of “99 Luftballons” that was performed by Niko Kovac back in 2019 had become a major goal of mine. I scoured the internet trying to find any trace of this illustrious moment in time. I asked Bayern Munich for the tape, but my inquiry was tossed into the abyss. Chris Richards? Fiete Arp? Alphonso Davies? We saw them all, but why was Niko Kovac’s performance such a secret. My name is Chuck and I made it my mission to do the unthinkable — find the elusive footage of Kovac and to bring it to the masses that deserved to see it. But why — after so many other karaoke performances from that night emerged — has this video not been made available to the public? Sometimes when you ask too many questions...you might like the answers you find.

Anyway, while I still do not have the Kovac footage, the Bayern Munich Frauen threw me a bone with this footage of Tuva Hansen — and I salute them for it:

Finally.

Bayern Munich will spring back to Bundesliga action this week and BFW is here to get you primed and ready as the Bavarians will be squaring off with a very tough RB Leipzig squad.

With no Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Noussair Mazroaui, or Sadio Mané, it is clear that Die Roten is not exactly operating at full capacity. Is Bayern Munich ripe for the picking? RB Leipzig will surely want to find out. Check out what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the table.

Some talk about the form of each club before the extended World Cup break.

Why Bayern Munich could be in a little bit of danger.

A guess at Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Malik TIllman might be having a solid time on his loan to Rangers FC, but he still might be looking at a return to Bayern Munich:

This loan has paid off in full so far! Malik Tillman left FC Bayern in the summer of 2022 to gain match practice at a high level. This plan worked: The 20-year-old offensive player is an undisputed regular at Glasgow Rangers. Tillman has made 19 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, contributing five goals and four assists. The native of Nuremberg, who already has four caps for the USA, was also on the pitch in five of the six group games of the Champions League. Will Tillman stay with the Rangers for a longer period of time? When asked about a possible stay in Scotland, Tillman replied after the League Cup game against FC Aberdeen: “It depends on the club but also on Bayern. You have to communicate first,” Tillman said. When asked if he would like to stay, he explained again: “It depends on the clubs, not on me”. Tillman switched to Bayern youth at the age of 13. He had not been able to assert himself under Julian Nagelsmann.

Could Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus be headed to Manchester United? Sport Bild’s Christian Falk initially made the report, but Jan Åge Fjørtoft had some commentary on the situation:

Re: Marco Reus @cfbayern reporting that Marco Reus’ agent has had a meeting with ten Hag.

Reus been one of my favorite-players in the Bundesliga. Has struggled with injuries.

Free - agent this summer could be tempting for Manchester United @ViaplayFotball — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) January 20, 2023

ICYMI — FC Barcelona sold Memphis Depay to Atlético Madrid: