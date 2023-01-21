Joshua Kimmich laments the one that got away as Bayern Munch draws with RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich did not get off to a grand start in its Bundesliga re-opener as the team battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig.

Erratic and sometimes careless, Bayern Munich never fully got in sync. The timing of just about everything was off. Even midfielder Joshua Kimmich could feel the game slipping away as his squad squandered a 1-0 lead.

“We were too hectic after winning the ball and passed it too quickly. We should have been more relaxed while leading. In the end, we’re keeping our distance in the table. If you look at the table, Leipzig needed the win. We now want to win against Köln on Tuesday,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For those fans who thought Kimmich got fouled in the buildup to Marcel Halstenberg, he killed off that notion:

Joshua Kimmich admits there was no foul on him in the buildup to Leipzig's goal



Was it a foul?

Kimmich: "No" pic.twitter.com/ncGwBKjwBH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 20, 2023

In the end, Kimmich knows it needs to be better even if there were some positives.

“Overall, it was an evenly balanced game. We didn’t create much in the first half, but didn’t give much away either and deserved to take the lead. At the end of the day, we’d have won the game but for my mistake,” Kimmich told FCBayern.com. “That said, we didn’t have a lot of possession today and it was a bit frenetic. Overall, the draw’s a fair result. We can live with a point. Now we have to try and put a run together.”

Want to hear more about the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Samrin is here to take you through an intriguing Nagelsmann lineup, unsteady performances, Yann Sommer’s debut, and more! Listen below or directly on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate all your support!