Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig shook off their rest in an at times uneven, at times frenetic clash on Friday to restart Bundesliga action after a lengthy Winterpause. After a 1-1 draw in which the top German sides managed to share spoils, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann reflected on what he’d just seen.

“Leipzig played a strong game. Both teams played a bit wildly,” the Bayern trainer said (via @iMiaSanMia). “We can do a few things better and we have to work on that. We had some very good situations that we didn’t take advantage of well. In the end, the point is okay.”

Bayern great Michael Ballack wasn’t sparing in his criticism of his former team, calling it simply “average” — a point Nagelsmann conceded.

“I’ll go with that,” Nagelsmann said. “After two months, it was an okay performance. With a bit more calm we would have a bigger lead in the first half. The goal we conceded was unnecessary.”

There was a spot of controversy after the goal — and a lengthy review before it was ultimately given — as it had appeared Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich was knocked down in the build-up. But for Nagelsmann, that was a smaller concern than allowing the chance in the first place.

“I saw the situation from a long distance,” Nagelsmann said in his analysis of the situation. “I don’t know if it was a foul. But regardless, we have to solve the situation differently beforehand and play the pass out from the back in a better way, then it won’t come to that.”

All told, spoils shared wasn’t the worst way to kick the season off again. But Nagelsmann and everybody else knows that a sharper Bayern will need to be present in the home re-opener on Tuesday against 1. FC Köln.

