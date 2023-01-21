Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann on Eric Choupo-Moting’s starting XI chances

The Bundesliga is back, and one player who has picked up right where he left off before the break for the Men’s World Cup is Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The rise of Le Choup boosted the Cameroonian international’s spirits and a World Cup goal was not enough: he added another against RB Leipzig on Friday after earning manager Julian Nagelsmann’s trust in the starting XI over club legend Thomas Müller.

Choupo-Moting and Müller would appear to be the top names in the striker rotation, but things are not necessarily so fixed as they appear. After all, youngster Mathys Tel — reportedly viewed only as a winger for now — was brought on late in the central forward role as the Bavarians searched in vain for their breakthrough goal.

And with this performance, it’s Choupo who once again should get the nod on Tuesday, when Bayern welcome 1. FC Köln.

“In general, no one is a guaranteed starter,” Nagelsmann confirmed after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “[Choupo-Moting] played well again today, so there’s a high probability he’ll play again on Tuesday.”

As for Müller? Don’t count him out just yet. The Raumdeuter got some minutes in attacking midfield against Leipzig in his brief cameo, and his veteran savvy will surely be called upon in the league and Champions League campaign to come.

For now, though: when Bayern need goals, they know who to call.

Want to hear more about the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Samrin is here to take you through an intriguing Nagelsmann lineup, unsteady performances, Yann Sommer's debut, and more!

