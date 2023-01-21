Julian Nagelsmann: Yann Sommer “didn’t have that much to save” but played well vs RB Leipzig

Former Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer had a quiet introduction in Bayern Munich colors in the team’s 1-1 draw away at RB Leipzig on Friday. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann was pleased with the performance, which came on the heels of just one day’s training after Sommer completed his medical mid-week.

“Very good, brave. He intercepted three or four crosses,” Nagelsmann quipped after the game, via @iMiaSanMia. “To be honest, he didn’t have that much to save. But he played well with the ball. He has a good presence. It didn’t look like he was playing for the first game with us.”

Sommer is a keeper with a somewhat different style to the injured Manuel Neuer — but there are few in the world who can match the intrepid instincts of the OG sweeper-keeper extraordinaire. Still, his linkup with the Bayern back line should only improve with more match practice under their belts together — and who can forget all of the magnificent saves against FC Bayern which he’s pulled off in the past while still playing for Gladbach?

For all of Leipzig’s attacking thrusts, particularly in the second half, they rarely left Sommer calling upon the maximum of his shot-stopping abilities. Those tests are surely coming, though: it won’t be long before it’s Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé rolling into town with PSG in the Champions League. Bayern fans will be hoping their new goals saver still has a bit of that savior magic in him.

