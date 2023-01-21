Yann Sommer rates his first game in action for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich finally concluded their transfer saga for Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer — and it was just barely in time to throw him right into the fire against RB Leipzig. The Bavarians got a taste of what Sommer can offer as the Bundesliga resumed action, but despite manager Julian Nagelsmann’s predictions of a fast acclimation, even Sommer himself admits that better is yet to come.

“Not everything worked at 100%,” Sommer admitted after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “The team doesn’t know me well yet and I don’t know them. This will need a bit of time. It was a very intense game today after such a long break. Now we move on to Tuesday and we want to get back to winning ways.”

Tuesday? That’s right. The English weeks are here already. The Bavarians will travel back to their home grounds just in time to welcome 1. FC Köln. A busy week isn’t going to get any lighter for the Swiss keeper.

“The last few days have been very hectic and intense,” Sommer added. “The talks with Gladbach were always fair and we sat down together and found a solution. Now I’m really looking forward to the new challenge at this big club and to the next tasks ahead.

“I’ve isolated myself a bit in the last few days because there has been a lot of discussion. The family always gets involved in this kind of discussion too, but that’s the football business.”

Sommer is stepping into huge shoes at Bayern. The void left by Manuel Neuer’s injury is considerable, and could spill into the next season, too. But Sommer won’t back down from the fight — and he’s already hitting the ground running.

Want to hear more about the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Samrin is here to take you through an intriguing Nagelsmann lineup, unsteady performances, Yann Sommer's debut, and more!

