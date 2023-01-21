Thomas Müller reacts to his Bayern Munich benching against RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich walking legend Thomas Müller is starting to see the competition catch up to him. Once completely undroppable for head coach Julian Nagelsmann, Müller hasn’t been as much of a fixture ever since COVID and injuries disrupted his availability earlier this season.

In his place, young whiz Jamal Musiala has taken off — and it was the youngster who earned the start at Müller’s accustomed number 10 position against RB Leipzig to usher in the Bundesliga Rückrunde.

For Müller, this isn't his first benching and it’s not one that will sink him, either. The veteran appears to be taking things in stride after coming on only after the 80th minute in today’s 1-1 draw away to Leipzig.

“I‘m in good contact with the coach,” Müller said after the game (via Tz’s Manuel Bonke). “The important thing is that we win as a team. Everyone has to subordinate themselves to the team — that also applies to me, of course. Nevertheless, I’m hot for minutes.”

The 33-year-old never seems to fail to strike the right tone. Once again, he’s demonstrating tip-top leadership off the pitch as well as on it. For the #MüllerMafia here, this spell on the sidelines is worrying and a little hard to watch — but as long as everyone is rowing in the same direction, we can expect more Bayern success to come.

And if he has his say about it, Thomas Müller will be a part of it all for some time to come.

