Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is expecting a tough match from RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich is set to kickoff the next phase of its season and Jamal Musiala is raring to go.

The youngster is set to take over the starting role at attacking midfielder and wants to get off to a good start against what he expects to be a very tough opponent in RB Leipzig.

“We’ve had some time off now and we haven’t played a (league) game together for a while now, so it’ll be important that we start off right, do things right, and pick up where we left off. It’s important that we win that game and take that flow into the next games,” Musiala told Bundesliga.com. “We see the quality they have in their squad, so we most definitely want to win that game to have more of a buffer in first place.”

Musiala figures to play a key role in the match, but this might be as susceptible to losing the Bundesliga as any Bayern Munich has been in years. The Bavarians, who will be on the road for the re-start of the Bundesliga season, could take a big step in preventing that from happening with a win against Die Roten Bullen. If they do, the young playmaker will likely play a big role for the visitors.

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.