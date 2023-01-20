RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

After a longer-than-normal break, Bayern Munich finally return to Bundesliga action against the team that is most likely to challenge them for the title — RB Leipzig. Since hiring Marco Rose, the lawnballers have been surging up the table with solid performances that actually resemble how they looked when Nagelsmann used to be in charge.

Bayern have a few major injuries coming into the game. Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, and Sadio Mane will all be missing the game for one reason or another. Meanwhile Leon Goretzka has a small ankle issue so he’s doubtful for the game. However, the coach has a new ace up his sleeve — Yann Sommer, freshly signed from BMG. His debut will be a trial by fire against one of the best offenses in the Bundesliga.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.