Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 28 — Reacting to Yann Sommer’s move to Bayern Munich and is Konrad Laimer next?; Should you get hyped for Arijon Ibrahimović?; Assessing the Bundesliga race; Harry Kane rumors; and MORE!

It’s time for some action...at Bayern Munich.

FC Bayern München Doha Training Camp - Day 5 Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

What a week for Bayern Munich! Yann Sommer officially transferred in, Konrad Laimer unofficially inks his deal (allegedly), and there is wall-to-wall excitement for the squad’s re-start in the Bundesliga.

Needless to say, we have A LOT on our minds about the biggest news pieces of the week. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

  • Reacting to the Yann Sommer signing and the weird quirk of this deal that will be odd to watch play out.
  • Konrad Laimer’s signing isn’t official, but it’s done.
  • New rumors on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and why it will be easier for Bayern Munich to get him rather than other Premier League squads.
  • Should Bayern Munich fans get excited for Arijon Ibrahimović?
  • Assessing the Bundesliga title race.
  • Some brief thoughts on the series premiere of The Last of Us.

