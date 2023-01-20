Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 28 — Reacting to Yann Sommer’s move to Bayern Munich and is Konrad Laimer next?; Should you get hyped for Arijon Ibrahimović?; Assessing the Bundesliga race; Harry Kane rumors; and MORE!

What a week for Bayern Munich! Yann Sommer officially transferred in, Konrad Laimer unofficially inks his deal (allegedly), and there is wall-to-wall excitement for the squad’s re-start in the Bundesliga.

Needless to say, we have A LOT on our minds about the biggest news pieces of the week. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Reacting to the Yann Sommer signing and the weird quirk of this deal that will be odd to watch play out.

Konrad Laimer’s signing isn’t official, but it’s done.

New rumors on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and why it will be easier for Bayern Munich to get him rather than other Premier League squads.

Should Bayern Munich fans get excited for Arijon Ibrahimović?

Assessing the Bundesliga title race.

Some brief thoughts on the series premiere of The Last of Us.

