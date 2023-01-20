RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose had inside info on Yann Sommer’s move to Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer built a relationship during their time together at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Rose discussed Sommer’s move to Bayern Munich with his former goalkeeper before it actually went down. The RB Leipzig boss also will not be surprised to see Sommer between the sticks on Friday either.

“He called me and said if you don’t take me, I’ll go to Bayern (laughs). I appreciate Yann a lot as a goalkeeper and as a person. He’s a good signing for Bayern because he’s a great goalkeeper. He fits Bayern’s game and is a very good shot stopper,” said Rose (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “At the end of the day there will be someone in goal. It doesn’t really matter who. We’ll try to score past him.”

Sommer is expected to be the primary starter moving forward for the rest of this season and it will likely put him in direct competition with Rose as Leipzig should be one of top contenders to Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga crown.

For both Sommer and Rose, this should be a wild ride.